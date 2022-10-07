SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two recent hurricanes have impacted thousands of people. First was Hurricane Fiona in September, which Puerto Rico took the brunt of, and then Hurricane Ian which killed over 100 people.

A local restaurant here in Sioux Falls is helping that cause.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Helping hurricane victims this weekend can be as easy as enjoying some shish tawook and hummus at Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean.

“Basically, we do have a lunch buffet anyway on Saturday, but we’re going to do it, whatever money we raise, 100% is going to go World Central Kitchen. They’re already on the ground in Puerto Rico and in Florida, making hot meals for everybody who need a meal,” Sanaa Abourezk, owner of Sanaa’s, said.

The lunch buffet runs from 11-2 Saturday and is $16.

“We want them to enjoy their food, we want them to think that, with their meals, they’re helping somebody else have a meal. So it’s a win-win any way you look at it,” Abourezk said.

This isn’t the first time Sanaa’s has helped people in need. In March, the restaurant raised $12,000 to send over to Ukraine.

“When we do fundraising, it’s almost like a family reunion. Everybody knows each other and they join table because we need to utilize every part,” Abourezk said. “They eat together so it’s almost like you have a family reunion getting together for good cause.”

A hot meal here could mean a hot meal for families in need thousands of miles away.

According to their website, the World Central Kitchen has distributed more than 200 thousand meals to people impacted by Hurricane Ian and over 300 thousand to those affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Sanaa’s will also be hosting a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota in the near future.