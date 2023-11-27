SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Giving back to your community doesn’t have to just be in the form of donations or money; you can also give your time. And it doesn’t have to be exclusive to Giving Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All week long, the Community Revitalization Collective will be helping out at the Union Gospel Mission. This collective has been working to build up the community well-being in the Whittier neighborhood.

It’s Community Build Week at the Union Gospel Mission, which means the Community Revitalization Collective is there to bring in volunteers and give a helping hand.

“We are helping the Union Gospel Mission get some stuff organized in this back space here, as well as the basement. And also doing some prep work in the preservation kitchen here,” Jordan Deffenbaugh, community liaison for CRC, said.

The basement is one of the areas volunteers will be cleaning out this week — something Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber says will be a tremendous help.

“This place is big. It’s 43,000 square feet and then we have a lot of stuff that I’ve been cleaning out for the last four years and we have more to go,” Weber said.

This week’s volunteers are helping to create more useful space at the Union Gospel Mission so there can be more opportunities.

“We have a laser table that’s coming, but we need space for it. And so we can teach people how to use the laser table and how to cut wood and metal and things like that. But without the space, we can’t put it anywhere.” Weber said.

A chance for volunteers to give back and provide more opportunities.

“I hope folks can see what is happening down on 8th Street. It’s something really special. The intention is to create spaces for community. How do folks come to a space where they can find people they know and love? And also build their skills in whatever they’re doing,” Deffenbaugh said.

If you’d like to sign up to volunteer with the Community Revitalization Collective this week, click here. They are also helping out at the Sioux Falls Tool Library.