Help Wanted: Sioux Falls businesses having tough time filing job openings

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls businesses are ramping-up operations expecting a busy spring and summer as more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and more people get vaccinated. But many of those businesses are having a difficult time hiring enough workers, citing the city’s already tight labor pool, as well as the $300-a-week increase in unemployment benefits that are part of the federal COVID stimulus package.

Sanaa Abourezk says she’s surprised by the lack of job applications coming into her Sioux Falls Mediterranean restaurant, especially with so many people facing financial hardships during the pandemic.

“I’m shocked! Because honestly, I thought, like a lot of my friends that own businesses, we thought like the minute we say we’re looking, we have like 400 people applying,” Abourezk said.

Abourezk is looking to hire two part-timers to work the cash register. She’s offering a $12 an hour starting wage. But she says some applicants are telling her the increased unemployment benefits provided in the COVID relief bill are too good to pass up.

“When you have part-time and you’re making more, I guess, from the relief fund, so you have no incentive to come back and stand on your feet, I guess,” Abourezk said.

The Juniper Apothecary, which sells health and wellness products, is looking to add at least a couple of part-timers.

“Mostly to make our product, we make everything in-store, so, I’m to my limit on what all I can do myself, so I’m looking to grow and hire some employees to help with that,” Juniper Apothecary owner Britany Sopko said.

Small shops are also having to compete with bigger companies to fill open positions.

“With everyone in the new businesses that are opening and big businesses like Amazon and the food plants, they’re hiring people, too. So it makes it more competitive and harder for small businesses to be able to offer the same in benefits and the same perks that those larger companies offer, too,” Sopko said.

Sopko says she’s putting the word out to her customers that she’s looking to hire, hoping their passion for her products will lead to new hires.

Sopko says offering flexible hours to employees should also help attract applicants.

Meanwhile, Sanaa’s is offering fixed hours, meaning she won’t send anyone home early during slow times of the day.