SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Petition-signing events for marijuana legalization was scheduled for this weekend at different locations in South Dakota.

Here’s one of them, where ‘South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws’ took signatures on Minnesota Avenue today in Sioux Falls. The signatures are to put recreational marijuana on the ballot.

“If you support this issue, don’t just assume other people are going to sign, don’t think it’s okay for us to get the 17,000 we need, help us finish this strong, help us make sure we have a lot of signatures and there’s no doubt about our qualifications,” said Matthew Schweich, Campaign Director.

Belle Fourche, Brookings, Aberdeen and Rapid City were also scheduled to be part of this weekend’s efforts.

If you missed the signing today, you can still sign and register to vote at their office space at 1020 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls. They are open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.