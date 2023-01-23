SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A quick trip to the store can go a long way to help guests at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls.

From paper towels, napkins, even lip balm, these essential household items are needed daily at the St. Francis House.

That’s why all month long you can participate in a new challenge.

“We kicked off on January 31st, 31 Days of Kindness, and bringing more kindness out in our community, and by doing that, we have an item a day that our guests need or use here at the house so we can continue to keep this safe and warm and a wonderful place for them to rebuild their lives,” executive director, St. Francis House, Julie Becker said.

It’s similar to the 30 Days of Giving, where the community collected food to donate to the organization last year.

“In November, we had 130 people participate, so that equaled about $8,000 worth of food that was donated and used to feed our guests,” Becker said.

Executive director, Julie Becker says while they’re halfway through the month, she’s already seen strong support from those wanting to participate.

“It’s been amazing, we haven’t had as many physical drop offs but we’ve had a lot of deliveries through Walmart and Target, and all the different retailers, even Amazon, just shipping things directly here for to the house,” Becker said.

The list has all the items that are being collected throughout the month of January. You can find it online or on social media.

“You can grab it all and do the challenge, you can wait until the last day and do one large shopping, we’ve had some that have done the first 15 days and then they’re going to do the last 16 days and have it delivered on the 31st,” Becker said.