Help over the holidays

The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but they can bring on sadness and loneliness for some.

This year, as we head into Christmas, people are also dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.

But the good news is there’s help.

The Helpline Center offers assistance around the clock, holiday or not.

Chelsea Schmidt will be answering the phone at the Helpline Center on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“So I’ll be taking calls during those times and visiting with folks who call in,” Mental Health Specialist Chelsea Schmidt said.

The Helpline Center answers a variety of call types, including listening and support.

“I think definitely this year with the pandemic families aren’t going to be getting together like they have in the past so I anticipate maybe a little more call volume in regards to that,” Schmidt said.

“So this year, a lot more than ever, people are isolated, away from family, not able to see their family, so we certainly may see more people experiencing holiday blues, not being able to be with their loved ones,” Substance Use Program Manager Taylor Funke said.

The Helpline Center has staff available 24/7, so you can dial 211 at any hour of the day if you need assistance.

“We’re just kind of here to be that sounding board, listen to them, give them a space that they can visit with somebody and kind of help alleviate some of that loneliness just for the time being that we get to visit with them,” Schmidt said.

Funke says the organization is hearing of more people struggling with substance abuse because of isolation.