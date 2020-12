SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting on Monday, KELOLAND Media Group is taking nominations for the remarkable women in your life.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media Group initiative to honor the influence women have on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. KELOLAND Media Group will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

You can nominate a remarkable woman in your life until December 20; you can find the form online.