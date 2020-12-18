Help is just a phone call away with 605 Strong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a tough year for many people and the holiday stress could make it even harder to cope. That’s why the Helpline Center wants to remind everyone that support is out there.

Many people have utilized the 211 Helpline Center this year.

“We’re seeing unprecedented into the 211 line,” Betsy Schuster, VP of Program Development at the Helpline Center, said.

In partnership with the state of South Dakota, the Helpline Center has a Crisis Counseling Program in place called 605 Strong.

“With the pandemic, there’s a lot of anxiety, questions, a lot of isolation. There’s a lot of individuals that, if they’re high risk, they might not have been able to leave their house. So, our COVID support specialists are just amazing at providing that connection, providing that education,” Schuster said.

The goal is to help callers work through any stress they have and connect them with long-term resources.

“Our services are meant to be temporary, but we help people talk through their situation and help them understand that the reactions they’re experiencing are totally normal in a disaster like this,” COVID Support Manager Shauna Batcheller said.

And with the holiday season upon us, there could be even more stress.

“We have seen that people are really, you know, taking this day by day as a way to alleviate stress, but then that makes planning for the holidays a struggle. You know, somebody that I talked to yesterday said she’s not sure what she’s doing, you know, is she going to be able to see family. It’s really hard to plan right now and make plans with family,” Batcheller said.

That’s why the Helpline Center wants to remind everyone that support is just one phone call away.

“We’re South Dakotans talking with South Dakotans. It’s person to person, it’s people to people. There are amazing organizations out there, amazing supports out there, that are ready and wanting to help and connect and so you don’t have to go it alone,” Schuster said.