SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state.

Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding South Dakota for about four years.

As a retired teacher and principal, the mission of the organization is important to her.

“One of the main reasons I came out here is because we have had students in our district that have benefited from the backpack program and the thought of hungry kids makes me weak, so I think this is one place I can make a little bit of difference, to help end food insecurity,” volunteer, Carrie Aaron said.

The organization serves all 66 counties in the state.

CEO, Lori Dykstra says 1 in 9 people are food insecure in South Dakota.

“We are starting to see a rise in the number of people needing our services, a lot of families are just one paycheck, or one medical emergency away from needing our services,” CEO of Feeding South Dakota, Lori Dykstra said.

That’s why this month is especially important in raising awareness about the fight to end hunger.

“The month of September really is our month to bring awareness to food insecurity nationally, also locally in the state of South Dakota,” Dykstra said.

There are several ways you can get involved during Hunger Action Month, by volunteering, donating money, and by wearing the color orange to help spread awareness.

“I really encourage people to volunteer however they can, whether it is coming out here, the sessions are three hours, it’s not a lot of time, it’s fun, there’s something every day, if that doesn’t work because you have a busy schedule, the way money is used is so efficient and makes a big difference,” Aaron said.

September 23rd is Hunger Action Day. On that day some landmarks across the state will be lit orange, including Main Street Square in Rapid City, the Fort Pierre Bridge, and the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls.