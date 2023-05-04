BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A fire at Lake Norden’s emergency building in eastern South Dakota brought various emergency responders to the scene this week, but that’s not the only way the community has answered this call.

Sometimes helpers need help. So, MED-Star Paramedic Ambulance sent an ambulance up to Lake Norden.

“We immediately as a group, as a Med-Star group, took it upon ourselves to get everything we could, put it in this ambulance,” president and CEO Jay Masur said. “So we’ve got a fully-stocked ALS ambulance to send out there, as long as they need it until they get things taken care of.”

“ALS” stands for advanced life support. Masur was set to drive the ambulance himself to Lake Norden Thursday morning.

“We added the things to make it ALS, like the ALS drugs, the IVs, the needles, the things that paramedics use to work with in the back of a truck,” Masur said.

MED-Star EMT Allison Fairbanks is glad to be a part of this effort.

“I was part of helping stock this ambulance yesterday and everybody, we jumped in and got it all done, and we’re happy to do it,” Fairbanks said.

“You try and treat people the way you want to be treated … you know what they’re doing out there, is they’re protecting their communities, and they can’t do it without the equipment,” Masur said.

But they can do it with some help from people who share their mission.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we’re here for each other in the time of need,” Masur said.