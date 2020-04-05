Help for victims of child abuse, domestic violence

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – With more people working from home and children learning remotely, experts say child abuse and domestic violence could be on the rise.

That’s why Children’s Inn wants everyone to know there are resources available for those who might need help.

Right now, many children aren’t having in-person engagement with teachers or daycare providers. So if extended family members or neighbors notice anything, they can reach out to someone who can help.

“If you’re experiencing some sort of abuse, if you’re not feeling safe, if you’re just concerned about yourself or someone else, please reach out. Whether it’s calling Children’s Inn, dialing 211 or calling law enforcement, the help is there. Those people are working, we’re ready to assist in any way that we can,” Amy Carter, the Operations Director at Children’s Inn said.