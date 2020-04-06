Help for those struggling with substance abuse right now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The stress and anxiety of the times right now could have an impact on individuals struggling with substance abuse.

However, there are still resources available to get the help they need. Keystone Treatment Center’s in-patient program is still open and Keystone is working remotely, too, to help those in their outpatient programs.

“There’s a lot of great resources online for 12-step and other recovery support methods that people can access. And we need to access that. We got to be in touch with each other about recovery, about the solution. It’s easy to live in fear and it’s easy to live in anxiety, but living in recovery is really important and that’s what we focus on here,” Matt Walz with Keystone Treatment Center said.