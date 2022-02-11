SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Having your first baby is an exciting time for any parent.



But for a young couple from Elkton, South Dakota their excitement unfortunately is clouded in fear.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to become a mom,” Alysha Christensen said.

After dating for 8 years, Dyland and Alysha Christensen figured it was time to get married and start a family.

But four months ago, they learned there was a problem.

“It was at our 20 week ultrasound in Brookings,” Alysha said.

Their ultrasound showed baby Hudson has a tiny hole in his heart and his aorta and pulmonary arteries are reversed.

“Crushed me, it kind of puts a little damper in the excitement, it’s scary, it scares you,” Alysha said.

The couple leaves for Denver this weekend to deliver baby Hudson and get him into surgery to reverse those two arteries.

Dylan says it’s nerve wracking enough becoming a dad for the first time, but now it’s even scarier.

“Especially after we found out about everything going on, didn’t know what to expect so, otherwise it’s been a roller coaster I guess ups and downs,” Dylan said.

Doctors have given baby Hudson a good prognosis that he’ll be okay following surgery.

“I’ve had a lot of moms reach out to me who have had the same heart defect and their babies are all okay so,” Alysha said.

Plus, they say they have strong support from their family and friends.

“It’s just been remarkable what small town and communities do for each other it’s cool to see,” Dylan said.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has helped us so far with everything all the support and prayers it really means a lot to all of us,” Alysha said.

They say dealing with the highs and lows throughout their pregnancy has been tough, but they know they’ll get through it.

“Be strong and have faith that everything is going to work out have faith that the doctors can fix him so I can bring him home,” Alysha said.

If you’d like to help Dylan and Alysha with travel and medical expenses, you can donate at any First Bank and Trust in their name or you can reach out to them personally.

Dyland Alysha Christensen, P.O. Box 74 Elkton, SD 57026