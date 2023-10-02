SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is crawling with cats.

As an adoption counselor, it’s Maggie Grapevine’s job to help pair the fury friends with the right families.

“There’s times when you can see it’s an instant connection between the person and the animal,” Grapevine said.

She’s hoping to help make many more connections now through October 15th.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society for its “Empty the Shelters” event.

Most dogs are $50 right now.

Kittens six months and under are $20, and you can pick your price for older cats.

As of Monday morning, about 90 cats were up for adoption at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“We have a lot of kittens. A lot of very young cats. This is a result of kitten season. It happens over the summer,” Executive Director James Oppenheimer said.

Whether they bark or meow, they’re better off in someone’s home.

“Animals, after a certain time in a shelter, do degrade mentally, so having them out of here and into their final home quickly is very important,” Oppenheimer said.

“We’re just hoping to see a lot of animals find their homes,” Grapevine said.

The Humane Society also has cats available for adoption at Cattitude Cafe in downtown Sioux Falls.