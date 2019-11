SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program is making a big announcement Thursday. The program is presenting $3.6 million grant to be overseen by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The grant will equip every active law enforcement vehicle in the state of South Dakota with a new AED.

