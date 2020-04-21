Helmsley Charitable Trust funds 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced Monday a multimillion-dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect healthcare workers caring for them.

Over $4.5 million in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwest states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be deployed to hospitals.

Sanford Health received $620,895, which will fund the purchase of 51 additional LUCAS devices in its regions.

“These devices are vital because we don’t want frontline healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the Coronavirus,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.”