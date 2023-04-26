SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Earlier this week we told you about two special needs ducklings that were in need of a forever home.

After our story aired, the response was overwhelming and today, we know who the lucky duck is who is getting to adopt Helmet and Goose.

Helmet and Goose have been walking on egg shells waiting to find out who will be adopting them.

Employees at Runnings say they took so many phone calls after our viewers watched the story on air and online.

“Oh my goodness we had phone calls like crazy I’d say 50 or 60 at least,” employee Sue Bassett said.

There was so much interest in adopting the two ducklings, Runnings decided to hold a special drawing where people could put their names in a box.

“What did we have in there, it was close to 50 some and we had a lot of nice stories from people who came in and said how wonderful it was for what we did,” Bassett said.

Both Kyle and Sue spent days nursing the special needs ducklings back to good health so they could be adopted.

“Like I said we didn’t think they were going to make it that first night and with it being on TV that really put them out there for some really wonderful people to come in and put their name and number down on the little papers that we have,” Sue said.

It was time to find out who would be the lucky duck to adopt Helmet and Goose.

“…Constance Robertson,” applause Kyle Clary said.

Constance Robertson! She couldn’t be here today because of work, but after doing a lengthy interview with her, Runnings feels good about their selection.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, they are going to a really good home,” Kyle said.

The winner also gets a starter kit to help with the ducklings that includes feed, heat lamps, bedding and more.