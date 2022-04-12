PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Exactly 19 months ago, a deadly crash took the life of Joe Boever. In response, South Dakota’s House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to impeached Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, the man who was behind the wheel.

One of the people in Pierre for Tuesday’s vote was Joe’s widow, Jennifer Boever. She shared with KELOLAND News how she was feeling after the House decided to impeach Ravnsborg for crimes and malfeasance.

“A little relieved,” she said. “I think we’re getting a small, small piece of justice for Joe right now. It was a narrow margin, I was hoping it was for better but, now we just got the Senate to go through.”

The event that made her a widow has now been in the public spotlight for well over a year. The details of the deadly crash have been rehashed, dissected and scrutinized.

“The family is all left here to pick up our pieces, but this gives us a little hope at least today,” Boever said.

Jennifer says she has not heard from the attorney general since the crash.

“He’s never contacted me, never called me, nothing,” Boever said.

She held a specific photo on Tuesday in the House chamber as its lawmakers decided to impeach the man whose driving caused Joe’s death.

“That’s our wedding photo from the day that we got married,” Boever said.

In the minds of many people who never met him, Joe Boever’s name brings up thoughts of a deadly crash. But for his widow, his legacy is entirely different and totally secure.

“He’ll always be with me, and I love him forever,” Boever said. “I mean, I won’t let his memory go down as something bad.”