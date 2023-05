HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This Friday, people near Hot Springs may notice extra helicopters flying around.

The South Dakota Wildland Fire and National Guard Aviation will conduct a wildland fire helicopter recertification.

This allows the National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters to help with any wildfires.

People should stay away from the east end of Sheps Canyon, just south of Hot Springs, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drone operators should also avoid the area during that time.