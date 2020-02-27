Heikes Family Farm brings fresh produce to Vermillion community

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Some people don’t think twice about where their produce comes from. In Vermillion, there’s a chance your fruits and vegetables come from Heikes Family Farm. The food hub is a CSA farm, which stands for community supported agriculture.

The field may be empty now, but in a just a few short months, all sorts of produce will be popping up at the Heikes Family Farm.

As a CSA farm, the produce grown here will be available to people in the community.

“CSA is a community supported agriculture program where people buy shares from the beginning of the season to help the farmer get tools and seed and equipment to help start their season,” farmer/Heikes family farm CSA, food hub, Heidi Heikes said.

When someone signs up for a share, they will receive about 24 to 27 weeks worth of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“From probably the first part of May until close to Thanksgiving we have fresh, local produce,” farmer/owner Heikes family farm CSA, food hub, Sam Heikes said. “The very first thing we get is asparagus, and we’ve got 4,000 asparagus plants and we get more asparagus earlier than anybody else.”

Even local restaurants are biting into this idea.

Dakota Brick House uses some of the Heikes family farm products in its kitchen.

“We really like their tomatoes, their tomatoes are fantastic, and their basil and mint, not only for the kitchen, but for the bar, they love to use basil and mint in cocktails and drinks,” Dakota Brick House head chef, Evan Alwin said. “The product they give us is a far superior product and can take our menu to another level.”

That’s also happening here at Red Steakhouse.

“It makes a big difference when we are able to put our hands on produce that we know was grown local,” Red Steakhouse chef, Chris Eldred said.

A way for people to enjoy quality produce grown right here in Vermillion, all while supporting a local family farm.

“It’s fresh, it’s local, it’s all natural, it’s picked right from the farm,” Heidi Heikes said.

As a food hub, the Heikes farm serves as a central location to bring in fresh produce from other area producers, including two Hutterite colonies in the area.

Friday February 28 is CSA Day, a day to encourage people to get signed up for a share. If you are interested in signing up for a CSA share, you can find a link here.