‘He’d drop everything to help you’: Friends remember Nick Combs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re lucky enough, friends become family. That’s why Nick Combs’s friends say they lost a member of their family. Combs was a welder who fell from a five-story building in downtown Sioux Falls on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

On Thursday, his wife and mom talked about their tremendous loss. Now his friends are opening up about who Combs was to them.

When Combs put on his high school football uniform, he was a leader.

“He was a good quarterback,” Zach Degelau, friend, said.

Actually, that title followed him from his younger days to his career.

“I tell you what, for 24 years old, he’s a quarterback alright. He was a quarterback in high school and he quarterbacked all sorts of stuff at work. Taught me a lot,” Rob Bissell, friend/co-worker, said.

That’s why Combs’s team is feeling a little lost without him. News of his death is still settling in for the friends who knew him best. That includes Caleb Edberg, who knew him since kindergarten.

“It’s not reality yet. Kinda just hasn’t really set in. I don’t know when it is or how long it takes,” Edberg said.

Combs wasn’t even supposed to be working the day he fell, but he went in anyway.

Brady: “Does this seem unfair?”

Degelau: “I mean, yeah, it does. It does.”

There could be a million answers, but even one will never answer this question.

“Why? That’s what’s….yup. Sure didn’t need to happen. Yeah, he’s going to be missed,” Bissell said.

It’s been a long time since Nick Combs put on his football uniform. But, it turns out, he didn’t need it to be an MVP to his team who loved him.

“He’d be there for you or for anybody anytime of the day. Doesn’t matter what it was. He’d drop everything to help you,” Degelau said.

OSHA is investigating what happened. Funeral arrangements are set for Saturday, which is also Combs’s birthday. If you’d like to help, the family has set up a Go Fund Me for funeral expenses.