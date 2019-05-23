Local News

Heavy snow in Black Hills causing flooding concerns

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Flooding is a top concern in the Black Hills this Memorial Day weekend after two days of heavy snow and rain.
    
The Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek are already at high levels and rising after the lake received 25 inches of snow as of Wednesday.
    
Deadwood area recorded 20 inches of snow, Hill City received 17 inches and Custer had 15 inches. More than a foot of snow didn't dissuade tourists from visiting Mount Rushmore.
    
The snow closed the Custer School District and Custer State Park's visitors' center, downed trees and caused power outages throughout the area.
    
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks spokesman Chris Hull said all state parks are expected to be open for Memorial Day weekend, but some individual campsites and trails may be closed.
 

