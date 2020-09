RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from several agencies stopped the forward progress of a fire burning southeast of Rapid City Friday afternoon.

According to the the Rapid City Fire Department, Engines 6-4, 3-4 and Battalion 1 assisted Rapid Valley FD and Pennington County Fire agencies with a large grass fire near the intersection of Old Folsom Road and Lamb Road.

Rapid Valley Fire Department is handling command.

Pennington County Fire says resources are mopping up as of 3:13 p.m. MT.