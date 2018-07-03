Heavy Rains Lead To Flooding In Southwestern Minnesota

A powerful downpour is washing out roads and flooding some basements in southwestern Minnesota.



Lyon, Redwood and Murray counties were dealing with headaches Tuesday after an estimated 6 to 8 inches of rain fell overnight in some places.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed highways in some flooded areas and warned travelers about the threat of moving water sweeping away vehicles.



Sgt. Eric Wallen of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says some vehicles have been trapped by the rising waters. He says many home basements have taken in water.

Lake Shetek | Courtesy Crystal Kuechenmeister