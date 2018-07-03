Local News

Heavy Rains Lead To Flooding In Southwestern Minnesota

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 10:03 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 12:10 PM CDT

A powerful downpour is washing out roads and flooding some basements in southwestern Minnesota.
    
Lyon, Redwood and Murray counties were dealing with headaches Tuesday after an estimated 6 to 8 inches of rain fell overnight in some places.
    
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed highways in some flooded areas and warned travelers about the threat of moving water sweeping away vehicles.
    
Sgt. Eric Wallen of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says some vehicles have been trapped by the rising waters. He says many home basements have taken in water.

 


 

 

