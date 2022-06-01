SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Their prayers have been answered.

Farmers and ranchers in southcentral South Dakota have been praying for rain.

Two months ago KELOAND News took you on a drought tour showing you just how dry it was.

One of those areas was near Presho, but thanks to timely rains the pasture lands and crops are looking a lot better than they did in March.

“It’s amazing what it looks like compared to last year,” rancher Quint Garnos of Presho said.

And it’s amazing what it looks like compared to just two months ago when everything in the Presho area was dry.

“Three inches a couple of weeks ago and about another three again just this last weekend,” Garnos said.

Rancher Quint Garnos says that heavy rain has put a smile on a lot of people’s faces.

“It’s almost amazing, looks like there’s going to be a lot of hay and the pastures look good and everything is green,” Garnos said.

Garnos says not everyone has all their crops in yet, but he says he doesn’t think anyone is complaining; they’ll take the rain when they can get it.

And if the forecast holds true, Garnos says the future looks bright, too.

“I think it’s going to be alright looks like June is going to be wet for a couple of weeks and not real hot,” Garnos said.

The weekly drought monitor comes out Thursday and Garnos is hoping it shows a dramatic change.

He says he’s heard the central part of the state west of Pierre is still dry and could use some rain.