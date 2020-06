IROQUOIS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in southern Kingsbury County Thursday night.

The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on social media. The post also says water filled ditches and flowed over roads. These pictures were taken 3 to 5 miles south of Iroquois. The sheriff’s office also asks people to not drive through flooded roads.

