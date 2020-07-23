Rain hits Sioux Falls; power outages reported

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy is reporting only 65 customers impacted by outages.

8:02 a.m.

After weeks of little or no rain, Sioux Falls received a heavy downpour Thursday morning. 

The heavy rain and high winds caused some power outages for Sioux Falls residents. As of 8 a.m. Xcel Energy was reporting three power outages impacting 2,685 customers.  Excel energy is reporting crews are responding and power is expected back by 8:30 a.m.

The KELOLAND Storm Center Update says heavy rain in spots will continue to develop the next few hours. A few areas can expect a quick .25″ to .50″ of rain.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 23rd
  • Courtesy: Ashley Spurlin.
  • Photo courtesy: Jay Liesner Jr.
  • Max Hofer / KELOLAND News.

