Heavy rain Friday morning soaks northern SD

HARROLD, S.D. (KELO) — Steady rain Friday morning in central and northern South Dakota is causing some issues.

While rain is still falling around noon in some places, areas near Bristol have reported of 5.5 inches of rain! Hecla reported 4.5 inches, Roslyn was at 2.8 inches and 1.5 inches was reported in the Britton area.

Some roads near Blue Dog Lake in Day County are experiencing flooding and authorities are asking only cabin and homeowners to use the roads.

One KELOLAND viewer sent photos of a flooded campground near Harrold in Hyde County. The West Bend Campground flooded the campground but didn’t stop kids from having fun in the water.