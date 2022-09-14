SFPD on scene of incident near 3600 South Willow Ave. around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence and Sioux Falls SWAT can be seen outside an apartment building in south-central Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The KELOLAND News photographer on scene says additional SWAT teams and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are now on scene.

8:30 a.m. CT

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were called to the 3600 block of South Willow Ave. just before 8 a.m.

A KELOLAND News photographer is on scene. Deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are also on scene.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more details become available.