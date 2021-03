SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than nine Sioux Falls Police responded to a situation in central Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were working in the area of 15th Street and Duluth Avenue for about an hour.

A KELOLAND News photographer reports more than nine SFPD vehicles there and it appears officers are focused on a stopped van.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.