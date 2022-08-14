STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and other roads across South Dakota Sunday as bikers head home from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Numbers released over the weekend from the highway patrol show there have been a total of 88 rally-related crashes so far, 45 of them resulted in injuries. Three of those crashes were fatal.

Authorities have also made a total of 136 DUI arrests, which is up from last year.

We’re expecting updated numbers from the highway patrol after the rally ends Sunday.