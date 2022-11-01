SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new business focused on repairing heavy machinery announced plans to open in Canton.

The Canton Economic Development Corporation announced Decker Sales will break ground on a 33,600 square-foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10 and hopes to bring 10 full time jobs to Canton.

“It’s always exciting to see new businesses, industry and housing come to Canton,” Canton Mayor Sandra Lundstrom said in a news release. “This is something we have been striving towards for several years and it is so satisfying to see progress become a reality.”

The new business will be jointly owned by Leonard Decker of Dakota Steel & Trim and his family.

“Canton is a growing community full of opportunity for both new families and new businesses,” Jesse Fonkert, President & CEO of the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, said in a news release. “Decker Sales investment in Canton is evidence of the pro-business atmosphere in Canton and the community’s bright future in our region’s economy.”