Heather Ridge residents grateful for volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Heather Ridge neighborhood in Sioux Falls took a big hit from a tornado this Tuesday. People are banding together to help one another recover from the devastation.

Damages are plenty in the Heather Ridge area but so is support. Julie Nielsen was in Lincoln, Nebraska, when the storm hit and found out about her home from a friend.

“It’s like six in the morning. Saw that the neighbors had called. And so we called her. She sent a picture and said you need to get home,” Nielsen said.

Needless to say, it was an emotional 3.5 hour trip.

“Fast. It was a fast drive with lots of tears,” Nielsen said.

When she arrived, she saw this.

“The garage wall had fallen onto my car. The west well fell onto my car and the east well fell out. The trusses are on the neighbors. So they flew over there,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen has only lived in Sioux Falls for a year. She spent 29 in North Platte in what she calls a tornado alley.

“Saw them all the time out the window, never got hit. Hmm,” Nielsen said.

Thankfully, the neighborhood, is full of volunteers willing to help out.

“A nice man from the opposite corner of town drove through today with his truck and trailer and he was here to help,” Aden said.

Curt Aden’s bedroom window was hit by a trampoline during the storm.

“We heard glass breaking. So that got us up and moving,” Aden said.

He’s still moving and grateful for any help. Aden and Nielsen say a lot of cleanup has been done in a short amount of time. But there’s still a long way to go.

“People brought food. Food, pizza, sandwiches, brownies, water. It’s just amazing,” Nielsen said.

“Amazing town. We’ve only lived here for a year and we’re grateful for all the outpouring of support we’ve had,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen says volunteers from Avera, Tre Ministries and her bible study group came by to chip in.