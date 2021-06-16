Heat wave’s impact from the playground to the rooftop

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Many of you have been seeking refuge from the heat in air-conditioned comfort. Temperatures climbed well into the nineties and even triple digits Wednesday. People were taking precautions, both at work and at play.

Swinging in the shade is a comfortable way for kids to spend time outdoors in the park. When it comes to keeping cool, timing is everything.

“We make sure that we go in the mornings so it’s not so hot in the afternoons. And then we’ll usually do something in the evening, if we need to,” Brianna Lien-Onsy of Worthington, MN said.

Parents also make sure they have plenty of liquids handy for their thirsty kids.

“Kids are resilient, they don’t care as much if it’s hot as long as they can cool off with some water and both mine are a little older so they just find a way to cool off and keep going with it. In South Dakota, you have to appreciate what you can get when you get outside,” Cassie Beech of Sioux Falls said.

Roofers still have to climb their ladders even as the temperatures climb.

“It can be miserable. It can. It can be miserable but my crews are used to it,” E & B Roofing Vice-President Brent Schafer said.

We gave Brent Schafer of E & B Roofing an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of the roof they were shingling.

“129.5,” Schafer said.

The roofing crews actually follow the path of the sun to decide when and where to shingle the roof.

“We tried to pick this side of the house to do last because we can hopefully get some shade off this tree after a bit,” Schafer said.

Roofers wear gloves and long-sleeve shirts to protect themselves from the hot rooftops. But frequent water breaks are their most important safeguard from the heat.

If the roofers need more water to drink they’ll send someone up the ladder to deliver the refreshments rather than have the roofer climb down.