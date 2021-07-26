Heat forces closure of Great Plains Zoo exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot weather has a lot of people adjusting plans this week and that includes the Great Plains Zoo.

Due to the heat, the Australian Sheep Walk Through exhibit will be closing Monday at 1:00 p.m.

It will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter, our forecast features a heat dome across the west expanding toward KELOLAND Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 90s and into the 100s.

