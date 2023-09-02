SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heat advisory has been issued for central, east central, south-central and southeast South Dakota until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2nd.

Heat index values up to 104 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses. As precautions, drink plenty of fluids, stay in the shade if you are outdoors or stay in an air-conditioned room. Reschedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening. Check up on your neighbors and relatives to assure their safety.

Under no circumstances should young children and pets be left alone in vehicles.

A heat advisory has also been issued for for central, east central, south-central and southeast South Dakota on Sunday, September 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.