Hearing set for woman accused of embezzlement from dental offices

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time bookkeeper, who worked for two Sioux Falls dental offices, is set to be sentenced Monday morning on embezzlement charges.

We first brought you details on this case in November of last year.

Cheryl Callies was accused of embezzling more than $100,000 over the course of seveb years. She had worked for two dental offices in the same location.

10th Street Dental which used to be Montoya Dental Office, before owner Thomas Montoya sold it in February 2018.

Callies is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.