SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday.

For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Supreme Court refused to hear a lower court’s decision that ruled Vossen is incompetent to stand trial in the stabbing death of Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota.