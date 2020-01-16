Hearing delayed for HB 1057, bill aimed at punishing doctors for gender changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the bills introduced to the South Dakota House of Representatives this legislative session is House Bill 1057.

This bill, if passed, would enact the Vulnerable Child Protection Act. This would make any medical professional that performs a gender-affirming procedure on minors guilty of a Class 4 felony.

The Act would also pertain to any medical professional that prescribes puberty-blocking medication or hormones.

Boots Among Trees with the Sioux Falls Pride, says the half of the bill pertaining to surgeries.

“It is not legal to do gender-affirming surgeries on minors, so the majority of that part of the bill isn’t even something that is valid to what actually happens in the healthcare industry,” Boots Among Trees, interim vice president with Sioux Falls Pride says.

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer tweeted the hearing for HB 1057 has been delayed until Wednesday. It was originally set for Friday.

Hear more about this bill Thurday on KELOLAND News.