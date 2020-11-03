Hear from the South Dakota U.S. House candidates

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Dusty Johnson and Randy Luallin are competing for the spot for South Dakota’s U.S House of Representatives.

Johnson calls being able to vote a celebration of the country.

“Not everybody in the world gets to choose their leaders,” Johnson said.

He went on to say he checks his phone a bit too much for updates, but believes South Dakotans won’t have an update until 8 p.m. central time.

Randy Luallin says he’s thankful to be running for the seat.

“Third party, typically, I would’ve been completely dismissed. But the fact that I’m the only alternative to the status quo, if you will, it almost forced coverage of me as a Libertarian and I’m thankful for that,” Candidate for US House Randy Luallin (L) said.