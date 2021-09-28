Health systems begin to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health began giving out COVID-19 booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine today. A familiar face was one of the first to sign up.

Related Content Mother who killed daughter paroled after 30 years

Former Sioux Falls Mayor Dave Munson got his booster shot Tuesday morning at the Sanford Clinic on West 49th Street. Munson, who is over age 65, says he was excited to get the shot and know that he has an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

“I just think the booster shot is really try to combat any virus you’re going to get off of the COVID-19. I really was excited about getting the shot,” former Sioux Falls Mayor Dave Munson said.

Sanford will reopen its Imaginetics vaccine clinic on Saturdays. Avera and Monument Health systems have been offering the booster shots for a couple of weeks. Monument has set up a vaccine clinic at the Rushmore Mall.