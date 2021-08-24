Health precautions you can take at the Central States Fair this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Central States Fair in Rapid City is well underway. But with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Dakota, the CDC recommends that people avoid crowds if there isn’t room to social distance.

Since Rapid City Area Schools started today, crowds at the fair have died down. But people like Joe Porter and his daughter from Black Hawk have not started school yet.

Porter says COVID is not a major concern because the fair is mostly outdoors.

“I don’t feel I’m above COVID even though I have the vaccine, I just try to keep my distance away from people,” Porter said.

General Manager of the Central States Fair, Ron Jeffries, says most all the staff here are vaccinated as well.

“We’ve been taking extra precautions by providing hand sanitizers throughout and of course, we encourage everybody, if you’re sick or feeling ill at all, we don’t want you to come back out. And if you’re vaccinated, come on out, wear your mask. We would be happy to have you out at any rate,” Jeffries said.

Monument Health officials urge everyone going to the fair to be health cautious. In June there were only 3 COVID-19 cases at the hospital. Today, there are 58.

“All of this is clearly showing us that there is increasing transmission of the Delta Variant and why we should be concerned about folks gathering at the fair or any of those kinds of events and with schools opening that risk goes up,” Dr. Shankar Kurra said.

Kurra says the best thing you can do right now is get vaccinated.

“We have a solution South Dakota, we need to get the shots to save lives so please go get your shot today,” Dr. Kurra said.

The Central States Fair goes on through Sunday the 29th.

Health officials say by wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and getting vaccinated, you can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.