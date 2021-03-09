Health officials say it’s important to take health precautions after getting your COVID-19 vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As many South Dakotans get the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still essential precautions to take.

Dr. Shankar Kurra is the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health in Rapid City. He says when you get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you still have to wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.

“So you don’t want to get the disease, one. Two, the variants which are always concerning so when you have incomplete protection after the first shot, the risk of variants are also there,” Dr. Kurra said.

If you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you’re not fully protected until after the second dose.

“By the second shot 14 days later, you’ll have the right amount and right type of protection,” Dr. Kurra said.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 1 in 3 South Dakotans have gotten the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. 16 percent have completed the vaccination process.

“If we can get those numbers up to 70 to 80 percent, then we can all be free again, no masking, you can gather in social places, do all the fun things we do in the Black Hills,” Dr. Kurra said.

Dr. Kurra says in order to get to that 80 percentile, people must register to get their shots once eligible.

“One important thing for all of us to know is that there is a bright light at the end of this tunnel. We can stop this disease. What we need to do collectively is stay safe, register for the vaccine and get vaccinated,” Dr. Kurra said.

If you have not registered to get the COVID-19 vaccine, head to Monument Health’s website.