Health officials in Omaha confirm 2 pediatric flu deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Health officials in Omaha have confirmed that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.

The Douglas County Health Department said Friday in a news release that both deaths were in people under 18. The department says it is prohibited by privacy laws from identifying the two children who died and would not give their exact ages or where they lived in Douglas County.

The pediatric deaths follow the department’s report earlier this week that two adult flu-related adult deaths in people over 65 years have been reported in Douglas County.

