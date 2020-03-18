Health officials encouraging you to do your part in helping to flatten the curve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Health officials say test results may take several days to come back, and once again stress that you must call before going to to the doctor’s office or hospital if you believe you have COVID-19.

Health organizations are encouraging you to do your part to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

“We are ready to respond as an organization to a steady influx of patients, it’s going to be difficult to work with a surge of patients, and so really that need to flatten that curve,” medical officer, Sanford, Dr. Mike Wilde said.

Part of that includes staying home if you are sick.

“Rest, get plenty of fluids, take good care of yourself, monitor your symptoms, I know that might sound very basic, but the basic things will make a difference,” chief medical officer, Avera McKennan, Dr. Mike Elliott said.

Wilde says there is a need for blood in the community. If you are not in the at risk groups and are healthy you can donate.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Wednesday to help the Community Blood Bank.

“Both organizations continue to see patients outside of this illness in need of healthcare and blood donation is imperative at this time,” Wilde said.

Both organizations continue to relay this important message.

“If you are sick right now, stay home, isolate yourselves, whether you have the common cold or you have COVID-19, stay home, try to reduce the spread,” Elliott said.

Sanford and Avera say they are still working to get their own testing as soon as possible.

Also during the city briefing Wednesday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said he will not mandate the closure of businesses but he is asking that they follow the guidance the city and CDC have set in place.