Health officials are reminding people to use caution over the holidays

Both health systems as well as Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken are urging people to continue to use caution over the Christmas holiday to make sure you don’t spread the coronavirus to loved ones.

“My message to people is, it is Christmas, you need to celebrate Christmas, you need to celebrate safely and responsibly for what that looks like with your families,” May TenHaken said.

According to the CDC, the safest way to celebrate is at home with the people you live with. City leaders and health officials also urge everyone to continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands over the holidays.