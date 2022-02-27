SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Church on the Street hosted its Health and Healing event on Saturday.

“You definitely get an eye-opening experience to know exactly where the struggles are within our community,” volunteer Charity Bergheim said.

Church on the Street, other South Dakota organizations and volunteers gathered at First Lutheran Church in central Sioux Falls for this Health and Healing event for people in need. Luke Senst, director of media ministries for Church on the Street, explains what they do.

“We have a pastor and then a few staff members and a lot of volunteers that make events like this happen, without them we wouldn’t be able to do awesome events like this,” Senst said.

Attendees could get their nails done or receive a haircut. They could also have professional photos taken and enjoy food from Pizza Ranch.

“It’s a lot of moving parts, and it’s honestly just amazing to see the community coming in to help volunteer,” Senst said.

Students and staff from the University of South Dakota offered free oral cancer screenings and fluoride treatments.

“It allows us to provide services for people that normally wouldn’t normally get these services, not only is it good for them but it’s also a great learning experience for our students because they learn that giving back to the community is important,” said Katie Williams, assistant professor for the USD Dental Hygiene Program.

You could spot giant bunches of cotton candy from Candy Cloud Factory as well as stations with arts and crafts, balloons and face painting.

“Seeing all the many faces, smiling, coming in, getting different things, it’s honestly.. truly God’s work happening right here,” Senst said.