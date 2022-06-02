SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Creating art is a means of expression and perhaps even healing. A month-long workshop at South Dakota Urban Indian Health offered that space of artistic healing for a specific group of creators.

“‘When They Draw, They Take Back Their Lives,'” Char Green, the grant project manager, said.

Throughout the month of May, South Dakota Urban Indian Health partnered with the Problem Solving Courts in Sioux Falls to create an artistic outlet for people who have struggled with addiction.

“You know, we create these platforms because a lot of times we can’t put in words our emotions and so that’s what art is for, is to express. And we’ve seen that come to life and that was so cool,” Green said.

There were four workshops for the artists to create their pieces leading up to Friday night’s showcase.

“We’re excited to have this on the same night as Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday, which is a very art focused event each month so we’re excited to be part of that and be one of the galleries that our community can come check out,” Samantha Chapman, SDUIH Communications Director, said.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health hopes to continue their Recovery Art Sessions and even offer other workshops such as photography or dancing.

“Hopefully engaging some of the local community artists as well to kind of act as like guides and mentors to our artists that are coming and learning and expressing themselves through art,” Chapman said.

The art show is Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Urban Indian Health’s downtown location on North Phillips Avenue.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers a variety of addiction services including counseling, medication assisted therapy and a sweat purification ceremony. They also have resources to help offset the cost of treatment.