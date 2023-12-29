PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Friday brings a somber anniversary for South Dakota and the United States: the massacre at Wounded Knee of 1890.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the southern portion of the Pine Ridge Reservation along Big Foot Trail just seven miles north of Highway 18, you’ll find a memorial to what happened at Wounded Knee. It’s here that about 300 Lakota Indians, including the elderly, women and children, were killed by the United States Army.

“Healing has not really happened,” said Ken Hart, who lives in the town of Pine Ridge.

Hart is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and has lived on the Pine Ridge Reservation his whole life. He says the massacre of his people hasn’t really ended.

“Our people need to realize we are still massacring each other today in this day and time,” Hart said. “Our own people are killing each other.”

Hart says remembering the Wounded Knee massacre and healing from the traumas that still occur today should go hand in hand.

“For the rest of our people,” Hart said. “The murdered, missing women. All of that.”

Cheryl White Rabbit, another tribal member and longtime resident of the Pine Ridge Reservation, agrees.

“We need healing,” White Rabbit said. “As individuals, we need to heal ourself from genocide, from our trauma. People don’t talk about that, but yet that’s what we got in common here.”

It’s that sentiment that was made clear during recent time spent on the Pine Ridge Reservation; trauma and violence are still everyday experiences.

“Every night you hear gunshot,” White Rabbit said. “Every night.”

“I have experience of being shot at,” said tribal member Jacinta Lip, who goes by the name “Rosie” and lives in the Kyle, S.D. area. “And I believe so it was ’cause of drugs.”

“I got hit with a machete on the front of my face and on the back of my head,” tribal member Monica Titus said.

So while the massacre at Wounded Knee was 133 years ago, trauma persists today.

“Healing needs to really begin,” Hart said. “Healing. Healing. And the people need to come together in prayer.”

———————————————————————-

The above was the first report in an eight-part series from KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella titled “Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge.” The next report is set to air on Monday, Jan. 8.