SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organ donations are not only beneficial to the person who receives them, but they can also help in the healing process for loved ones.

24-year-old Angela Heinz died last weekend in a rock climbing accident in western South Dakota. During her short life, her loved ones say Angela had a huge impact on everyone she knew.

“In her final act, she was a hero,” Angela’s mother Lorie Heinz said.

Angela Heinz, described by friends and family as spontaneous, energetic and inspiring, died Saturday morning. Since then, her family says she’s saved four people’s lives.

“With her heart, her lungs,” Lorie Heinz said

“Her liver, pancreas and both kidneys,” Angela’s sister Brittney Jung said.

And she’ll likely help even more people. Erin Lilliencrantz, with LifeSource, says a single donor can help save eight lives through organ donation and heal more than 75 lives through eye and tissue donation.

“You can actually become a tissue and an eye donor as well. So donated tissue goes to help repair for post-mastectomy surgeries after breast cancer. It helps with ACL repairs. We recover heart valves, skin,” she said.

According to LifeSource, 61% of South Dakotans are registered donors compared to 57% in the upper Midwest and 48% nationally.

More than 3,000 people are currently on an organ waiting list in the upper Midwest.

“Every nine minutes, a new name is added to the waiting list, and 17 people die every day while on that waiting list,” she said.

Signing up to be a donor is easy.

“Do your research, and don’t rule yourself out. We hear time and again, people have these myths and misconceptions that ‘I’m too old,’ or ‘I’m not healthy enough,’ and that truly actually does not make a difference,” Lilliencrantz said.

It’s a decision that can not only save lives, but it could also help your own family heal.

“She’s going to live on in other people and spiritually in us, and we just can’t imagine. She positively impacted so many people in her life,” Lorie Heinz said.

You can become a donor at your local DMV or register online.